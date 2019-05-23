Poland - Factors to watch on May 23

WARSAW, May 23 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PARTY POLL

Ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party remains the leader of the party poll with 39% support, ahead of Sunday elections to the European Parliament, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting poll conducted by IBRiS pollster.

The pro-democratic coalition of parties European Coalition (Koalicja Europejska) is supported by 35% of voters, leftist Spring (Wiosna) by 6%, far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) by 6%, while anti-system Kukiz’15 by 5%.

NORD STREAM2

German parliament speaker Wolfgang Scheauble told Rzeczpospolita that he doesn’t support the planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver gas from Russia to the European Union. The project is being criticised as it may increase EU’s reliance on Russia.

DATA

Poland’s statistics office will release April retail sales data at 0800.

WAGES

Polish unions have proposed the government to increase state jobs wages by 15% next year and the minimum wage by 270 zloty to 2520 zloty ($652.73) a month, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

ELECTIONS

In an article for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker called Poles to vote in the elections to the European Parliament and fighting populism.

POLISH FOOD IN CZECHIA

Poland became the biggest exporter of food to Czechia by volume last year, according to statistics data released in Prague, Puls Biznesu daily said. Czechia bought 1.5 million of tonnes of Polish food in 2018, it also said.

