Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 12

JUDICIARY

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda indicated on Tuesday that seven Supreme Court judges who wanted to go on working past retirement age would have to stand down, advancing reforms that critics have said amount to political interference in the judiciary.

DATA

Polish statistics office to release July trade data at 0800.

POLENERGIA

The management board at private utility Polenergia said that the price offered by Dominika Kulczyk, the company’s major shareholder, in the tender she announced in August to buy the remaining shares in Polenergia, does not reflect the company’s fair value, Polenergia said on Tuesday night.

DEFENSE

Before or during the meeting of Poland’s president with Donald Trump, Poland may sign a letter of request and a letter of acceptance to buy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting unnamed sources. The value of the deal is initially estimated at 7 billion zlotys, the paper also said.

UTILITIES

Polish utilities, which produce electricity mostly from coal, have asked legal advisers for analyses showing the consequences of them breaching the EU climate policies, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

