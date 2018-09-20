Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 20

WARSAW, Sept 20 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MINUTES

Poland’s central bank to release minutes from its September rate-setting sitting at 1200.

MOODY’S

Moody’s rating agency has raised Poland’s economic growth forecast for 2018 to 5.0 percent from 4.3 percent, state news agency PAP reported late on Wednesday.

JUDICIARY

German minister for European Affairs Michael Roth told Rzeczpospolita daily that he sees no room for compromises regarding the rule of law in the European Union. Poland is overhauling its judiciary system, spurring criticism in EU.

POLISH FINTECHS

State-run mid-tier lender Alior Bank plans to start mobile banking operations in Germany under a “Zafe” brand, Puls Biznesu daily said.

It also said that the former creator of Alior Wojciech Sobieraj plans to set up a pan-European financial institution at a cost of 500 million euros. Former managers at state-run PKO BP are to set up a blockchain-based Horum Bank in Lithuania.

PEKAO

State-run Bank Pekao plans to merge its four existing brokerages, Parkiet daily said.

PENSIONS

Poland’s government is considering a one-off payment for nine million pensioners, a minister at the Prime Minister’s chancellery, Jacek Sasin, told state radio on Wednesday. Poland holds a string of elections this year and next.

HUNGARIAN INVESTMENT

Hungarian investor Zoltan Varga, who plans to buy Poland’s leading educational publisher WSiP from Advent International fund, wants to float his company, Central Group, in Warsaw and Budapest or Luxembourg, Parkiet daily said.

Varga was quoted as saying that his investment vehicle may buy more companies and is ready to pay several hundred million euros in each big transaction if he decides to go ahead.

INPOST

U.S. investment company KKR will support Polish logistics firm InPost which belongs to Advent International, according to an agreement signed by KKR and Advent. InPost will receive 125 million euros for further growth, Parkiet said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****