Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 27

WARSAW, Sept 27 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT:

POLL

Poland’s ruling nationalists have 40% support ahead of Oct. 13 elections, a poll by Kantar for private broadcaster TVN24 showed on Thursday. The main opposition grouping Civic Coalition is on 28%, leftist bloc Lewica has 10%, the far right Konfederacja has 7% and PSL-Kukiz’15 is on 5%.

SWISS-FRANC MORTGAGES

There could be almost 16,000 cases concerning Swiss-franc mortgages currently in Poland’s courts, which represents only 2% of all such mortgages that were granted, but the number is growing, Parkiet daily reported citing data from the Polish Bank Association.

INFLATION

Inflation in the Polish service sector is rising, with the cost of rubbish collection rising by 27.1% year-on-year and the cost of trips abroad rising 10%, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported citing data from Poland’s statistics office.

REAL ESTATE

The volume of transactions in the Polish commercial real estate market should reach 6,9 billion euros by the end of the year, Puls Biznesu reported citing data from Avison Young Polska.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)