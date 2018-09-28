Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 28

WARSAW, Sept 28 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s central bank to release second-quarter current account data at 1200.

ELECTION

The Centrist Civic Platform (PO) candidate for Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, has beaten nationalist Law and Justice’s (PiS) Patryk Jaki in the second round of the election by 50 percent to 43 percent, Rzeczpospolita daily said, citing IBRiS pollster research.

Another poll published by Polska The Times showed that Trzaskowski won the second leg with 66 percent against Jaki’s 34 percent. It also said that PiS is unable to win elections in most big cities.

CAR PRODUCTION

Polish car factories could produce less than half a million cars this year, which would be the lowest result since 2003, before Poland was a member of the European Union, a Spotdata research director wrote in an article in the Puls Biznesu daily.

ALIOR BANK

The chief executive of state-run Alior Bank Katarzyna Sulkowska could soon lose her job, Puls Biznesu said. On average the state replaces state-controlled companies’ presidents every 20 days.

SOCIAL SPENDING

The Law and Justice (PiS) government will not deliver on its promise to give pensioners a one-off payment before next year’s elections, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said, citing government documents.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by David Goodman)