Poland -Factors to Watch Sept 3

WARSAW, Sept 3 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MANUFACTURING PMI

IHS Markit is due to publish its manufacturing PMI index for Poland at 0700 GMT.

TCL

World’s third-largest TV sets producer TCL is to open its second biggest in Warsaw after China research centre to develop, among others, Artificial Intelligence, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

ENERGY PRICES

State-run energy companies may lose 3 billion zloty ($810.29 million) in revenues if they decide not to increase electricity prices for households as suggested by the energy ministry, despite wholesale price rises, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, quoting companies and analysts’ calculations.

EXIT TAX

Polish finance ministry is open for consultations regarding the planned exit tax, including changing the 2 million zloty in stocks threshold above which wealthy individuals leaving Poland for good will be obliged to pay tax on unsold papers, deputy finance minister told Rzeczpospolita.

ENERGA

Shareholders in state-run utility Energa to decide at 1200 GMT on the construction of 1 GW coal-fuelled power station in Ostroleka, which critics say has no economic rationale.

KACZYNSKI

Poland belongs in the European Union but should be careful not to be “infected by social diseases” that dominate the bloc, ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Sunday.

WALESA

Jaroslaw Walesa, the son of Lech Walesa, who led protests and strikes that shook communist rule in the 1980s, may win October local elections in Gdansk and become the mayor of the Baltic city, according to a poll published by Fakt tabloid.

**** Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy. ****

($1 = 3.7024 zlotys)