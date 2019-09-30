Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 30

WARSAW, Sept 30 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday, Sept. 30. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s central bank to release Q2 current account data at 1200.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

Europe’s highest court will rule on Thursday whether a bank in Poland broke the law by selling homeowners a Swiss franc mortgage, potentially unleashing lawsuits which could wipe out Polish banking profits for years to come.

PEKAO

Pekao chief executive Michal Krupinski is confident the bank can reach its 2020 targets, including a net profit of 3 billion zlotys, he told Puls Biznesu daily.

BANK MILLENNIUM

Bank Millennium reaching its 2020 target of a 1 billion zlotys profit depends on whether the integration costs related to Euro Bank are mainly booked in this year, chief executive Joao Bras Jorge Dziennik Gazeta prawna daily.

