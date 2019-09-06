Poland - Factors to Watch Sept. 6

WARSAW, Sept 6 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s central bank to release August FX reserves at 1200 GMT.

PKN ORLEN

Poland’s biggest oil refiner plans to find a partner for its offshore wind farm project by the end of this year, Parkiet quoted the company’s CEO as saying.

VW

Germany’s VW will invest 2 billion zlotys this year and in 2020 in the expansion of its plants in western Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting Volkswagen representative in Poland.

SOLAR ENERGY

Poland may build up to 20 gigawatts (GW) in solar energy and 10 GW in wind farms by 2040, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the prime minister as saying.

PLL LOT

Polish airlines PLL LOT booked a net profit of 45 million zlotys for 2018 compared to 354 million zlotys a year earlier due to leasing costs, rising fuel prices and emission costs, Puls Biznesdu daily said quoting the company’s representatives.

Grounding boeings 737-8 MAX and 737-9 MAX for safety reasons will cost PLL LOT around 100 million zlotys this year, the daily also said.

