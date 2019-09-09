Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 9

WARSAW, Sept 9 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLL

A poll by IBRiS for Rzeczpospolita daily conducted on Sept. 6-7 showed the PiS-led coalition with 42.4% support. Its main rival, Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 22.7%.

ELECTION

Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party will offer pensioners regular annual cash bonuses and will almost double the minimum wage for workers, its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

GAS

Poland will not extend the contract expiring at the end of 2022 with Russia’s Gazprom and from autumn 2022, all Polish demand for imported gas will be covered from the north, minister responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski told Sieci weekly.

PIPELINE

Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz System has started work on the first pipeline connecting Poland and Slovakia, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority is analysing the impact of the judgment of the European Court on Swiss Franc mortgages on banks, Parkiet daily reported.

INFLATION

Inflation of around 2-3% is safe and the expected slowdown of the Polish economy in 2020-2021 should slow down the pace of price growth, Polish development Fund president Pawel Borys told Do Rzeczy weekly.

BOLT

Ride-hailing company Bolt will launch an electric scooter service and wants to overtake rival Uber, country manager for Poland Dominik Wolski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

($1 = 3.9270 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)