REFILE-Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 10

WARSAW, Sept 10 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FINTECH FUND

Co-founder of Alior Bank and a former GE Money Bank manager have created a fund, Corviglia Capital Fund, worth $500 million aimed at investments in fintechs, Puls Biznesu daily said.

JOB MARKET

About 25,000 people in India are awaiting Polish visas with work permits, as Poland struggles to cope with labour shortages, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said. Only this month 120,000 job offers were published in Poland.

DE-LISTING

This year the number of companies withdrawn from the Warsaw stock exchange may exceed last year’s 20. Until now 17 companies left the bourse this year due to falling prices and liquidity, and increased regulatory obligations, Parkiet daily said.

SOCIAL SPENDING

Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski was quoted as saying by Super Express tabloid that his party was working on a financial support for 9 million of pensioners. In October Poland will hold local elections.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)