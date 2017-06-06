CAPEX of planned Poland-Denmark gas link seen at up to 2.1 bln euros

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland's Gaz-System said on Tuesday that the total CAPEX related to the construction of new gas pipeline to Denmark, known as the Baltic Pipe, is estimated at 1.6 billion-2.1 billion euros ($2.36 billion).

The Baltic Pipe is the most important part of Poland's plan to link its gas infrastructure with the Norwegian one and to import up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from the Norwegian shelf to cut reliance on supplies from Russia.

The CAPEX to be covered just by Gaz-System is estimated at between 841 million euros and 1.1 billion euros, the operator said in documents related to the so-called open season procedure announced on Tuesday.

The procedure is a market survey that will help confirm the extent of gas demand and the required capacity for the Baltic Pipe.