UPDATE 1-Poland and Denmark give final nod to gas pipeline under Baltic Sea

(Adds quotes, details)

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Polish and Danish gas grid operators have taken a final decision to build a gas pipeline linking Poland to Norwegian fields via Danish territory and the Baltic Sea, Poland’s state-owned Gaz-System said on Friday.

The 900-km (560-mile) pipeline, known as the Baltic Pipe, aims to reduce Poland’s reliance on Russian gas. The Baltic Pipe is expected to be ready in 2022 when Poland’s long-term deal with Russian gas company Gazprom expires.

“Construction of the section under the Baltic Sea will start in Spring 2020,” Piotr Naimski, the Polish government official responsible for power and gas infrastructure, told a news conference to announce the decision by the state company.

The pipeline’s capacity will be 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year, with almost all of it booked by Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG. The company plans to produce 2.5 bcm a year of gas from holdings in Norwegian deposits.

Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told the news conference that Baltic Pipe was part of the North-South Gas Corridor, a project to link Poland to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Croatia, via the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

In 2015, Poland opened its first LNG terminal on the Baltic Sea as part of its efforts to diversify its sources of supply. Poland aims to expand the facility.