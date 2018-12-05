Poland's PGNiG says gas storage full ahead of winter

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s main gas firm PGNiG said on Wednesday that its gas storage was full ahead of the winter period.

Poland consumes around 18 billion cubic metres of gas a year, most of which it buys from Russia’s Gazprom under a long-term deal which expires in 2022.

“For this winter we have the underground gas storages full, we have 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of it,” PGNiG’s Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told Radio Wnet.

Wozniak has often said that PGNiG pays too much for the gas under the Gazprom contract, which Warsaw has said it does not intend to extend.

In June a Swedish arbitration court initially ruled that PGNiG can demand a lower price from Russia. Wozniak expects the court’s final ruling at the start of 2019 at the latest.

Wozniak, who has also said that gas supplies from Russia have been interrupted in the past, added that he did not expect problems this winter, as “the Russians attempt to make their position reliable in the arbitration case”. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Alexander Smith)