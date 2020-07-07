Polish Q3 GDP could rise around 5% from Q2 -state fund head

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s gross domestic product could grow by 5% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, the head of state fund PFR said on Tuesday.

“The recession ended in the second quarter... We have an economic rebound, the end of the recession and a growth of GDP of about 5% (in the third quarter) compared to the second quarter,” Pawel Borys told a conference.

He also said that PFR estimated that the drop in numbers of people in employment during the last three months was about 150,000-180,000.