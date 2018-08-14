FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Poland's finance minister expects GDP to slow after Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic growth will slow to around 4.5 percent year-on-year in the second half of 2018 and to below 4 percent in 2019, finance minister Teresa Czerwinska said on Tuesday.

“This means that we may be now at the peak of the economic cycle, while further releases may be less optimistic,” Czerwinska said in a statement after robust second-quarter GDP data was released.

“The biggest risk for the Polish economy’s prospects is the situation abroad, especially in Germany, our main economic partner.”

Earlier on Tuesday the statistics office said Poland’s GDP grew by 5.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, outperforming other post-communist European Union members thanks to robust private consumption and reviving investments. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)

