Polish broadcast tower firm Emitel plans IPO in Warsaw - sources

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners plans to list its Polish broadcast infrastructure firm Emitel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the first half of this year, two market sources said.

The initial public offering (IPO) for Emitel, valued at about 150 million euros ($164 million), would include existing and new shares. Alinda Capital will preserve its majority stake, they said.

An Emitel spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.