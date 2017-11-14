FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish copper miner KGHM reports 84 pct rise in third-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
Special Report
Unsafe at any level: The series
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 4:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Polish copper miner KGHM reports 84 pct rise in third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Polish KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, on Tuesday reported an 84 percent rise in its third-quarter consolidated net profit on the back of higher copper prices.

The state-run miner reported a consolidated net profit of 604 million zlotys ($167.36 million) compared with the 329 million zlotys a year ago and the 611 million zlotys expected by analysts.

At a stand-alone level, on which KGHM’s dividends are based and which reflects the company’s Polish operations, the miner booked a net profit of 540 million zlotys compared with 614 million zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6090 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.