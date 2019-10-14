Poland euro-denominated bonds rally after ruling PiS wins election

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s euro-denominated government bonds rallied on Monday after the country’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to official results from 72% of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday.

Longer-dated issues climbed the most, with the 2046 issue gaining 0.97 cents to 125.38 cents in the dollar, while the 2036 issue added 0.39 cents to 127.38 cents in the dollar, Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Tom Arnold)