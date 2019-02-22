Slovenia withdraws batch of Polish kebab meat over salmonella

LJUBLJANA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Salmonella and listeria bacteria have been found in another batch of kebab meat imported from Poland, Slovenia’s food safety authorities said on Friday, adding the meat in question will be removed from the Slovenian market.

The frozen meat was produced by Polish company Efes-pol Fedai Simsek Sp. z o.o. and distributed to Slovenia and Croatia by Slovenian distributor Alebon d.o.o., the Food Safety Administration said in a statement.

It said 8.7 tons of meat was distributed to Croatia and 3 tons to Slovenia. It added that if the meat was heated to the correct temperature, it did not represent a risk to consumer health.

Earlier this month the food safety body withdrew another batch of kebab meat from Poland that had been imported to Slovenia by the same local distributor.

Efes-pol and Alebon were not immediately available for comment.