UPDATE 1-Seven Polish miners missing after quake hits coal mine

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Seven Polish coal miners were missing on Saturday after a quake hit a mine owned by JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, officials said.

The 3.4 magnitude quake took place in the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine in southern Poland at 0858 GMT at a depth of 900 metres, the state mining office WUG said.

“Seven miners are still missing,” a spokesman for the WUG said, adding several teams of rescuers were at the mine.

High levels of methane in the air in the area of the quake were hampering the rescue operation.