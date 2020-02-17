Miners at Poland's biggest coal group protest over pay, energy plans

KATOWICE, Poland, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Miners at Poland’s biggest coal producer, state-run PGG, staged a two-hour strike early on Monday, warning they will not renounce demands for a 12% pay rise and a clear national energy plan guaranteeing a future role for coal.

The protest comes as PGG grapples with falling demand for coal and EU pressure to fight climate change.

“We hope that this week we can meet with the government representatives, because the issue of a salary rise is still unsolved. We also want to know what Poland’s future energy mix will look like,” said Boguslaw Hutek, the head of coal trade union Solidarity.

He added that if there is no agreement with PGG management and the government, PGG miners will protest in Warsaw on Feb. 28.

PGG Chief Executive Tomasz Rogala appealed for patience from union leaders.

“Our offer is: let’s be cautious, as we see what is going on around coal mining. Let’s wait until the end of the first half of the year. In July we will analyse and calculate everything,” he said in a statement.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has taken steps to improve air quality and encourage investment in offshore wind and solar energy, but its plan regarding the nation’s future energy mix is not clear.

The party, which is keen to secure coal miners’ votes in a May presidential election, has said Poland will continue to use coal as its main fuel for years to come.

PiS rose to power in 2015 partly on promises to sustain the then troubled coal mining. Since then the industry has recovered, as coal prices rebounded and the government closed some of the most loss-making mines.

Last year, however, the Polish coal industry started to face new problems due to increased coal imports and falling demand, leaving coal-mining companies with unsold stocks.

PGG does not disclose its financial results, but on Friday state-run utilities PGE, Enea and Energa , which all have minority stakes in PGG, said their 2019 results had been hit by impairments at PGG.

The Polish government, which in December was the only EU state that did not pledge to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, has been under rising pressure to take more action to reduce the use of coal. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Helen Popper)