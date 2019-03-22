Polish finance minister has not submitted resignation despite report, ministry says

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s Finance Minister Teresa Czerwinska has not submitted her resignation, a spokesman for the ministry said on Friday, after a newspaper reported that she was considering stepping down over plans by the ruling party to increase spending.

“It is not true that she has submitted resignation,” spokesman Pawel Jurek said. When asked if she was considering leaving her post, he replied that he knew nothing about such a development.

Puls Biznesu, one of Poland’s leading business newspapers, reported on Friday that Czerwinska was considering resigning as she is highly critical of further budget spending planned by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party ahead of elections.

The right-wing party pledged last month to raise public spending by up to $10 billion a year, focusing on child subsidies, state pensions and transport infrastructure as part of its campaign for parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Peter Graff)