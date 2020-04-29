Company News
April 29, 2020 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland plans revenue surcharge on Netflix and others

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Poland plans to introduce a 1.5% surcharge on the revenue of video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix, its Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday.

“This will not be a tax, this will be a surcharge the culture minister wants to impose on (such) companies that generate profits thanks to Poland,” Koscinski told a teleconference with journalists.

According to the ministry of culture, the surcharge, dubbed “Netflix tax” by Polish media, will be paid directly to the Polish Film Institute, a state cultural agency. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by David Goodman )

