Poland's anti-monopoly body fines France's Engie over Nord Stream 2

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s anti-monopoly body UOKiK said on Friday that it has imposed a 40 million euro fine on France’s Engie Energy as part of its proceedings against Gazprom and five European firms responsible for financing the planned Nord Stream 2 project.

UOKiK said that it decided to impose the fine on Engie, which is one of five European companies which pledged to finance the Russian pipeline, as it failed to provide the Polish watchdog with documents and information regarding its agreements with Gazprom.