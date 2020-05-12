Poland's Pekao says no chance for double-digit ROE in 2020

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s second largest lender, state-run Bank Pekao SA warned on Tuesday that the country’s banks have no chance to achieve double-digit return on equity (ROE) this year due to the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic and recent rate cuts.

“If you take into account banks’ vulnerability to interest rate change and a two-fold rise in provisions it is possible that the sector’s net profit will fall by at least 50%,” Pekao Deputy Chief Executive Tomasz Kubiak told reporters.

“This year one can not talk about double-digit levels of ROE,” he said when asked whether Pekao would be able to maintain its ROE this year above 10%, after it abandoned its target of 11-12%.