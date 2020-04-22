Poland may have to delay pension fund reform

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Poland may need to delay by a few months its planned pension fund reform designed to transfer of all state-guaranteed private pension funds to individual retirement accounts, the chief executive of Poland’s state fund PFR said on Wednesday.

The reform, which was expected to add 19.3 billion zlotys ($4.59 billion) to state coffers strained by hefty social handouts, was adopted by the lower house of parliament and is now being processed in the upper house.

“Taking into account the situation, I can only say that there are reasons to delay it by at least a few months,” said Pawel Borys, who was one of the reform authors. Poland is currently preoccupied with stemming the economic fall-out from the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 4.2015 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper Editing by Mark Heinrich)