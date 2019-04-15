Financials
April 15, 2019 / 1:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland to transfer all private pension funds to individual accounts

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s government plans to transfer all state-guaranteed OFE private pension funds to individual retirement accounts, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

The plan announced on Monday assumes that all the assets managed by OFE - a total of 162.3 billion zlotys ($43 billion) - will be transferred to 15.8 million individual retirement accounts. Retirements will be then paid out from both the private retirement accounts and from the country’s social insurance institution. ($1 = 3.7761 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below