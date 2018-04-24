FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 24, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's PKO says to book 228 mln zlotys in charges in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP booked 228 million zlotys ($66.27 million) in charges for a bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2018, the bank said on Tuesday.

The state-run bank said it booked a 65.6 million zloty charge for a bank guarantee fund, and 162.1 million zlotys in fees for a compulsory bank restructuring fund, as requested by the state Bank Guarantee Fund.

PKO releases first quarter results on May 23.

$1 = 3.4404 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.