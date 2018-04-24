Poland's PKO says to book 228 mln zlotys in charges in Q1

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP booked 228 million zlotys ($66.27 million) in charges for a bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2018, the bank said on Tuesday.

The state-run bank said it booked a 65.6 million zloty charge for a bank guarantee fund, and 162.1 million zlotys in fees for a compulsory bank restructuring fund, as requested by the state Bank Guarantee Fund.

PKO releases first quarter results on May 23.