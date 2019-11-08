Poland to create treasury ministry to oversee state assets

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday the government would launch a treasury ministry to oversee state assets, as it plans to consolidate control over state-owned utilities and financial companies.

Morawiecki also said Michal Kurtyka had been appointed climate minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle following the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party’s victory in October elections. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Agnieszka Barteczko, Alan Charlish, and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Chris Reese)