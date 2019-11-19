Poland wants GDP growth higher than in eurozone - PM

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Poland wants to see economic growth at least 2-3 percentage points higher than in the eurozone in the four years following the Oct. 13 parliamentary election, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won a general election last month, promising generous social spending and redistribution of economic wealth.

He also said his government will offer additional benefits to families with three children or more, and increase one-off pension payments to the elderly.