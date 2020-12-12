Small Polish party may quit coalition, ending government's majority - sources

FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a meeting after a night of negotiation during a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Leaders of the arch-conservative United Poland party will vote on Saturday on whether to break away from the ruling coalition, causing the government to lose its majority in parliament, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking cash with respect for the rule of law.

It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders’ summit earlier this week.