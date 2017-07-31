Raiffeisen to meet with Polish regulator to discuss Polbank's future - sources

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Executives at Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International will meet Polish regulator KNF on Tuesday to explain why the share market flotation of its local subsidiary failed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Austrian bank had promised to list 15 percent of Raiffeisen Polbank in Warsaw by the end of June but it failed to find buyers at an acceptable price in the initial public share offering (IPO).

The KNF has said that it is concerned with the failure of the IPO and that it will take all necessary steps to make sure that Polbank, which has a book value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion), is floated.

"Tomorrow a Raiffeisen team with the CFO is coming to town. They will be explaining to KNF why the IPO has failed, will be showing how many meetings with investors they conducted and what was the demand," a source close to the matter said.

Another source said that the meeting to discuss Polbank's future would take place on Tuesday.

In theory the regulator could deprive RBI of voting rights in Polbank for failing to list the shares. But this might be hard to impose after earlier this year Polish investment fund Abris Capital won a court case against KNF for stripping it of voting rights in a small lender.

"I think since they made an effort to conduct the IPO, and paid the costs of this operation, KNF might allow them to delay the (market) debut," a Warsaw-based banking sector analyst said.

KNF and RBI declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw and Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by Greg Mahlich)