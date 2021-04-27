Polish central banker will not back rate hikes -report

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Grazyna Ancyparowicz will not vote in favour of a rate hike before her term ends in February 2022, she was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Tuesday.

Poland’s main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020, but with many economists predicting inflation will exceed the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in the coming months, when to raise rates is back in focus.

“I do not see any possibility of me voting in favour of interest rate hikes before the end of my term in the Council in February 2022,” Ancyparowicz told PAP in an interview.

In comments published on Tuesday, rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski told Reuters that rates may remain stable until 2022.

Ancyparowicz said that the factors fuelling inflation were not affected by monetary policy and that rates should remain low.

“Inflation will remain above 3.5% in the coming months due to base effects and regulatory and tax issues, but it will decline afterwards,” she said.

“Higher inflation ... has no relation to monetary policy in the slightest, and if we raised rates, we would generate an additional inflationary impulse - prices would be even higher, because the cost of loans would rise,” she said.

Poland’s central bank has set an inflation target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alexander Smith)