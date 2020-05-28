Healthcare
May 28, 2020 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Polish banks warn rate cut may harm financing of economy

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The unexpected interest rate cut by 40 basis points by Poland’s central bank on Thursday may make lenders’ life harder and limit their ability to finance the economy at a time of economic crisis, the head of the country’s bank association said.

“Many institutions that have a strategic, systemic importance for financing and developing the economy may find themselves in a significantly worse situation,” Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.

“Their ability to finance the economy may weaken.” (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below