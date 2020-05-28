Polish banks warn rate cut may harm financing of economy

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The unexpected interest rate cut by 40 basis points by Poland’s central bank on Thursday may make lenders’ life harder and limit their ability to finance the economy at a time of economic crisis, the head of the country’s bank association said.

“Many institutions that have a strategic, systemic importance for financing and developing the economy may find themselves in a significantly worse situation,” Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.

"Their ability to finance the economy may weaken."