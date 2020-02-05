Poland's central bank keeps rates flat, as expected

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5%, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, also kept its lombard rate flat at 2.50%, the deposit rate at 0.50% and the rediscount rate at 1.75%.

The bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)