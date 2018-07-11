Polish c.bank lowers inflation forecast for 2018 and 2020

WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank lowered its inflation forecast for 2018 and 2020 to 1.5-2.1 percent and 1.7-3.9 percent, respectively, but raised the numbers for 2019.

Compared to the bank’s previous forecast in March, the one released on Wednesday sees a higher economic growth this year at 4.0-5.2 percent but suggests some slowdown in 2019 and 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank left Poland’s main interest rate unchanged at the record-low of 1.5 percent.