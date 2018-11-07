Polish c.bank sees CPI at above 2.5 pct in 2019 due to energy prices

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank expects inflation to exceed 2.5 percent next year due to rising electricity prices, it said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it sees CPI at 1.7-1.9 percent this year, 2.6-3.9 percent next year and at 1.9-3.9 percent in 2020. It also expects the gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 4.4-5.2 percent this year, 2.7-4.4 percent in 2019 and 2.3-4.2 in 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank left Poland’s main interest rate unchanged at the record-low of 1.5 percent.