Bonds News
November 7, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Polish c.bank sees CPI at above 2.5 pct in 2019 due to energy prices

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank expects inflation to exceed 2.5 percent next year due to rising electricity prices, it said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it sees CPI at 1.7-1.9 percent this year, 2.6-3.9 percent next year and at 1.9-3.9 percent in 2020. It also expects the gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 4.4-5.2 percent this year, 2.7-4.4 percent in 2019 and 2.3-4.2 in 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank left Poland’s main interest rate unchanged at the record-low of 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.