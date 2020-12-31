Cutting Polish rates would be unjustified, says c.banker Gatnar

WARSAW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - There is no justification for cutting interest rates in Poland, central banker Eugeniusz Gatnar told news website Interia in an interview published late on Wednesday, after the bank’s head said that cuts were possible in the first quarter of 2021.

Governor Adam Glapinski’s comments on rate cuts, which appeared in excerpts late on Tuesday on Twitter and on the financial news website Obserwator Finansowy, ran counter to statements he made earlier this month that rates would stay at a record low of 0.1% for a long time.

“There is no justification for lowering rates, which in real terms in Poland are at the level of almost minus 3%, which discourages saving, drives people into cash or into risky assets as a result of their search for higher rates of return,” Gatnar was quoted as saying.

Gatnar, one of the Monetary Policy Council’s most hawkish members, said he was not sure if there was a majority for rate cuts among the 10-person policy-setting body.

“So far, the dovish wing of the council, as journalists call it, has been in favour of stabilisation,” he was quoted as saying.

“That is why I am surprised by such a sudden change in rhetoric. I am not sure if such a majority could be gathered, taking into account recent statements from colleagues.” (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)