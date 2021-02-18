Poland's central bank should consider raising main rate to 0.5%, central banker says

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank should consider raising its main interest rate to 0.5% in the second half 2021 because of rising inflation, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said.

Poland’s benchmark rate has been at a record low 0.1% since rate-setters cut it three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

“... If the number of infections does not increase as a result of the current easing of the restrictions and inflation continues to rise, then we should consider raising rates to 0.5% in the second half of the year,” Gatnar wrote in response to questions from Reuters.

“This would be the first, cautious step towards the normalisation of monetary policy in Poland. Perhaps by the end of the term of the current Monetary Policy Council (MPC) the reference rate will increase to 1%,” he said.

Polish interest rates are most likely to remain unchanged in coming months, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in February, adding that both raising and lowering borrowing costs could not be ruled out if conditions required such moves.

“I completely reject the possibility of introducing negative interest rates, because it means further weakening of the situation of the banking sector,” said Gatnar, who is considered a hawkish member of the 10-strong rate-setting panel.

In January, inflation accelerated to an annual 2.7% from 2.4% in December and was above the mid-point of the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

Gatnar said this was in part caused by rising food prices, the introduction of a series of energy levies, a sugar tax, and a trade tax.

“All this may result in an increase in CPI to as much as 4% in the second half of the year. Therefore, the MPC must watch these processes carefully and be ready to react, which would mean a return of the reference rate to 0.5%,” the MPC member said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, editing by Larry King)