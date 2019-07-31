Polish c.banker Gatnar says rising CPI may need reaction -PAP

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank may have to react if inflation keeps accelerating, rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP on Wednesday.

Poland’s flash CPI came in at 2.9% year-on-year for July, above analysts’ estimates of 2.6%

“If this trend of CPI growth and core inflation continues, it will require reflection and perhaps a reaction from the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) at one of the autumn meetings,” Gatnar said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish)