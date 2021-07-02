Polish c.bank governor says inflation temporary, no need to raise rates

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - An increase in inflation in Poland is temporary and there is currently no reason to change rates, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview published on Friday.
“Inflation is increased by external and largely temporary factors, so there are no reasons for a change in interest rates,” Glapinski was quoted as saying by website salon24.pl.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
