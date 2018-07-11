FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 2:48 PM / a day ago

Polish c.bank head says no need to change rates until end-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday he still saw no need to change interest rates until the end of 2020, after the bank presented its newest forecast assuming lower inflation in 2018 and 2020.

“It reinforces my personal view that until the end of 2020 there will be no change in interest rates level,” he told news conference, after the bank decided to keep them at 1.5 percent, their lowest level in a history. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by John Stonestreet)

