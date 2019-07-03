Polish c.bank sees no need to change rates despite higher CPI projection

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski reiterated on Wednesday that there may be no need to change rates until 2022, despite an expected rise in inflation this and next year.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5% as expected on Wednesday and released new inflation projections in which it increased its CPI and GDP growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020.

“The projection supports the interest rates path which we have followed since March 2015, which is stabilizing rates,” Glapinski said. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hugh Lawson)