WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that interest rates may remain at their current level of 1.5% until the end of his term in mid-2022.

Glapinski also said during his monthly news conference after the rate decision that inflation will remain close to the central bank target of 2.5% plus or minus 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska)