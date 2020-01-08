Rate change not needed despite CPI jump -Polish c.bank head

WARSAW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday played down fears that inflation may soon reach 4 percent, well above the target, and reiterated that he sees no need to change interest rates until his term ends in 2022.

Poland’s December flash CPI surprised economists on Tuesday, with a reading of 3.4% coming in well above the 2.9% expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and marking the highest level of inflation in central Europe’s largest economy since 2012.

“This December flash CPI data does not change my thinking that interest rates may remain stable until the term-end,” Glapinski told news conference. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska)