Rates may stay frozen despite higher CPI-Polish c.bank

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Even though inflation in Poland accelerated faster recently than analysts and the central bank had expected, there is no need to change interest rates until the end of the Monetary Policy Council’s (MPC) term, governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

Glapinski also said that core CPI, which has been higher recently, has returned to a “normal” level.

The MPC decided on Wednesday to leave rates at 1.5%, their lowest level in history, unchanged since March 2015. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alan Charlish)