UPDATE 1-Polish central bank chief says no need to raise rates

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - An increase in inflation in Poland is temporary and there is currently no reason to change rates, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview published on Friday, sticking to a dovish tone that has set Poland apart for some regional peers.

Central and eastern Europe is facing the highest inflation in the European Union, but in contrast to central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic, the National Bank of Poland has kept rates at record lows, arguing that normalising policy too soon would damage the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Inflation is increased by external and largely temporary factors, so there are no reasons for a change in interest rates,” Glapinski was quoted as saying by website salon24.pl.

“However, I promise that if there are any reasons, for example when inflation is driven by demand factors, and strong economic growth continues, we will raise rates.”

Polish CPI was 4.4% year-on-year in June according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, lower than analysts expected and down from 4.7% in May, but still well above the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

“More than half of this is due to increases in fuel prices, waste disposal prices and electricity prices,” Glapinski said of the June reading. “Inflation excluding these categories amounts to 2.5%, so it is in line with our target.”

Asked about the decisions in the Czech Republic and Hungary to raise rates, Glapinski said that he had his “fingers crossed” for his counterparts in these countries, but that they had a different situation from Poland.

“These are small economies,” he said. “The most important central banks, the Fed in the United States and the ECB in the euro zone are not raising rates, they are waiting for the economy to recover confidently.”

Poland’s main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since may 2020. The Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) holds a rate-setting meeting on July 8.