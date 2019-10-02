CPI to fall to target after rise in Q1-Polish c.bank

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland will accelerate in the first quarter of 2020, but then it will slow down to the central bank’s target, the National Bank of Poland said on Wednesday, after it decided at its monthly sitting to keep rates on hold at 1.5%.

Economic growth prospects remain favorable, but the uncertainty regarding the scale and the time of the current slowdown abroad has risen, the central bank also said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alicja Ptak, Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alan Charlish)