Polish inflation hike is temporary -rate-setter Lon

WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The recent rise in inflation in Poland is temporary, Polish rate-setter Eryk Lon said on Thursday.

“Inflation has surpassed the upper limit of its target range and then fallen again in the past,” Lon said in an article published on Thursday on the website of Catholic radio station Radio Maryja.

Some major central banks did not change interest rates despite hikes in inflation, he added. Polish base rates are at an all-time low of 1.5%.

Inflation rose faster than expected in January to 4.4%, statistics office data showed on Friday, hitting its highest point since 2011.