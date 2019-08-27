Polish rate-setter says rate cut worth considering

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Eryk Lon said that the Monetary Policy Council should consider a 25 basis points rate cut given the recession threat coming from the United States.

“I believe that the threat of recession from the U.S. is the factor that should lead to action,” Lon said in an article published on Tuesday on the website of the ultra-catholic radio station Radio Maryja.

“Therefore, it is worth being predictive and think about a rapid reduction of NBP interest rates by 25 basis points.”

Presently Polish rates remain at an all-time low of 1.5%. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)